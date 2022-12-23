Antero Resources Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

AR stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.51. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

