Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 12,179 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.93. 832,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

