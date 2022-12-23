Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.86. 4,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,121. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

