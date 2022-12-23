Apeiron RIA LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 132,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

