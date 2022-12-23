Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $436,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 208,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 144.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,941. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

