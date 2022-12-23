Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $622,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,032. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

