Apeiron RIA LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after acquiring an additional 334,462 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 318.7% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $54.97. 30,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,402. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

