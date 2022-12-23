Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.