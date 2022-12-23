Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.56. 26,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,005. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average is $231.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.