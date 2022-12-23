Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. 2,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.