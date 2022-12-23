Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. 1,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

