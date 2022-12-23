APENFT Price Hits $0.0000 (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $124.75 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.88 or 0.05310718 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00500912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,006.60 or 0.29678778 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

