Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.3 %

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $5,442,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

