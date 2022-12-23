Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APO. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APO opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 409,683 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

