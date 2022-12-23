Arcblock (ABT) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.97 million and $269,988.33 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

