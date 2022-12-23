Arcblock (ABT) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $274,064.28 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

