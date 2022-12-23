Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 163.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Arconic stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,939. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

