Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 227,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,453,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

