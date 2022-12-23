Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 227,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,453,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Argonaut Gold Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.