ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stake Decreased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals comprises about 3.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

ASA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,142. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

