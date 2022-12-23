ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $555.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.36. The company has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $817.30.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.