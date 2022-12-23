Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 825,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 970,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASRT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $188.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Assertio had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. Analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.