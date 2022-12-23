Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $16,756.27 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.85 or 0.05326681 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00500909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.19 or 0.29679076 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.