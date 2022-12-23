AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $58.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $44.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.25. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AtriCure by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AtriCure by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.