AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their underperform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

