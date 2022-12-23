Augur (REP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.38 Million

Augur (REP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00028247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $52.38 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $887.16 or 0.05262088 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00499313 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.79 or 0.29584518 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
