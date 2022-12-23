AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,570 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of AutoNation worth $34,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,874 shares of company stock valued at $64,124,721. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

