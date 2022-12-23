Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading Down 8.2%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Axiata Group Berhad Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

About Axiata Group Berhad

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

