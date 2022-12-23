Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.25.
AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at Axonics
In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics
Axonics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Axonics stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.
