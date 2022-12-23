Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,626 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Azenta worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,290,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Azenta stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $104.64.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

