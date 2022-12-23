BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.33 ($11.80).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.39) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.93) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.78) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.93) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.61) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BAE Systems

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £1,284,159.84 ($1,559,960.93). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56 shares of company stock valued at $44,528.

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems Company Profile

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 861.60 ($10.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 805.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 798.77. The stock has a market cap of £26.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,000.93. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 856.81 ($10.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.