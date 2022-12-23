Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $298.94

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.94 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 350.20 ($4.25). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 341.60 ($4.15), with a volume of 760,265 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.23.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

