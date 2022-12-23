Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.4% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $140.38. 79,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

