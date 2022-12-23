Ballast Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.55. 38,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

