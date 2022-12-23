Ballast Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.51. 19,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

