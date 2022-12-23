Ballast Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,172.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 208,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 150,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,234,482. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $133.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

