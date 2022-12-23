Ballast Inc. Sells 6,951 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.51. 62,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,658,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

