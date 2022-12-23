Ballast Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Shares of MU traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 429,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,874. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

