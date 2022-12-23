Ballswap (BSP) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Ballswap (BSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Ballswap token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ballswap has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Ballswap has a total market cap of $70.72 million and $5,429.10 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

