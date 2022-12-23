Barclays Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.15.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

