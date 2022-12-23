Barclays Cuts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $90.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.5 %

IBKR opened at $71.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock worth $22,778,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,850,000 after purchasing an additional 569,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

