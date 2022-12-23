Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 86.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,374,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 636,607 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

