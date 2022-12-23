Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.38. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 32,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$30.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

