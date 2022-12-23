Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading Up 2.7%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. 182,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 141,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.