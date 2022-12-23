Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $1.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.41 or 0.07238719 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

