BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Down 10%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.