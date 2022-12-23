Berenberg Bank Lowers NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NN Group from €56.50 ($60.11) to €59.80 ($63.62) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NN Group from €47.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($53.83) to €53.80 ($57.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. NN Group has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.