BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 621,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.81. 15,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

