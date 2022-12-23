BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.13. 1,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,428,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

