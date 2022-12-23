Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.20

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.20 and traded as high as $140.64. Biglari shares last traded at $140.15, with a volume of 1,304 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Biglari Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 519.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.