BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 5.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 1,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 364,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,830. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.